home » international
51Hits
=

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor

TABNAK, Nov. 29 - Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have signed a new trilateral agreement in Baku to expand the western route of the International North–South Transport Corridor.
News ID: 6975
Publish Date: 29 November 2025
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor

On the sidelines of the CIS summit, the chief executives of the railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The 83rd meeting of the Transport Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Baku with the participation of the chief executives and delegations of 15 member states.

On the sidelines of this meeting, the chief executives of the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen long-term and beneficial cooperation.

This memorandum covers important areas such as establishing fixed pricing for cargo transportation along the western route of the International North–South Transport Corridor, determining competitive unified rates, and expanding logistical services, Mehr reported.

Under this memorandum, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to stable and mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation and set the goal of transforming the western route of the North–South Corridor into an active regional transit pathway.

Tags
North-South Corridor iran Russia Azerbaijan
Back To Top
Your Comment
Nationwide narcotics seizures hit 290 tons since March
Has Saudi mediation between Iran, US failed?
Iran’s Army opens new naval base, unveils new equipment
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor
Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan
Enemy’s 20-year planning defeated in 12-day war
Iranian border guard martyred in SW
Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions
Iran outlines maritime policies at IMO summit
Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss bilateral ties, Caribbean developments
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression
Talks with Iran’s security chief ‘frank, constructive’: Pakistani official
New vessels to join Iran’s naval fleet
IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran
Iran, Russia military coop. advancing