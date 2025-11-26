Iran outlines maritime policies at IMO summit

TABNAK, Nov. 26 - Iranian official outlined Iran’s maritime policies and emphasized the country's readiness for international cooperation and investment at the 34th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly in London.

Iran has over 5,800 km of coastline along the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea, and its fleet is ranked among the top 20 in the world.

Between 2024 and 2025, Iran conducted 378 maritime rescue operations, saving 2,150 lives. Notably, an Iranian-flagged vessel rescued 73 people in Egypt's Mediterranean search and rescue zone on July 7.

Rasouli emphasized that maritime safety, shipping operations, and environmental protection are technical issues. He urged International Maritime Organization (IMO) members to avoid non-technical considerations that could hinder cooperation.

Iran’s five-year development plan prioritizes a maritime-based economy, focusing on port upgrades, transit expansion, and coastal development, Iran Press reported.

By leveraging skilled human resources, strategic geography, and supportive laws, Iran has invited foreign investors to participate in clean fuel initiatives, pollution reduction, and energy efficiency projects.

Rasouli concluded that Iran is prepared to play a more active role in advancing IMO’s goals while promoting sustainable maritime growth.