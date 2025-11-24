home » international
TABNAK, Nov. 24 - The Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali says Tehran and Moscow are advancing their military relations according to plans.
News ID: 6964
Publish Date: 24 November 2025
Iran, Russia military coop. advancing

The Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that Moscow and Tehran are advancing their military-defense relations according to the plans, while the enemies are trying hard to find out about that cooperation.

He made the remarks in a recent interview with Press TV.  

The ambassador said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to shine with its military might in the recent 12-day war against the Israeli regime and the United States, adding that Russia also played an effective political and diplomatic role by issuing three statements and its support in the Security Council.

Jalali emphasized that Iran did not request the S-400 before the US-backed Israeli aggression in June, and that other military cooperation is proceeding according to plan and with confidentiality.

He explained that the type of agreement Iran has with Russia is different from Russia’s agreements with Belarus or North Korea, and that Russia’s proposals for joint defense agreements are still in the early stages.

The Iranian ambassador said that the West’s mistreatment after the Islamic Revolution and the recent sanctions against Russia have brought the two countries closer together, and both oppose unilateralism and call for multilateralism.

Jalali emphasized that Iran has always been at the negotiating table and has respected the frameworks for cooperation with the Agency, but it does not accept negotiations that lead to imposition or surrender.

He announced that Iran considers the Syrian nation as a friend and brother, adding that relations with that Arab country are up to the Islamic Establishment's decisions in Iran, which proceed in close consultation with Russia.

The Iranian ambassador said that regardless of their history of ties, Iran and today's Russia are shaping new frameworks for relations and must build trust through public diplomacy and expanding people-to-people and private sector relations.

