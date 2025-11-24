home » international
Araghchi, Oman FM discuss Gaza, Israeli aggression, Iran's nuclear issue

TABNAK, Nov. 24 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Bad Hamad Al Busaidi on Sunday discussed Gaza, Israeli aggressions, and Iran's nuclear issue.
 On a visit to Muscat, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Bad Hamad Al Busaidi on Sunday to discuss issues including Gaza, Israeli aggressions, and Iran's nuclear issue.

Araghchi was received for a meeting by and held talks with Sayyid Bad Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, in Muscat on Sunday.

In the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand those relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially in the economic and trade fields.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional developments, especially the issues of the continuation of the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and the regime's continued war-mongering and crimes against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Araghchi also explained the latest developments revolving around the Iranian nuclear issue, appreciating Oman's efforts and initiatives in that regard, according to MNA.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister arrived in Muscat on Sunday afternoon to participate at the Annual General Meeting in the Omani capital on Monday.

It had been previously announced that Araghchi is slated to explain Iran's stances on bilateral relations and regional developments the meeting with Omani officials and also in the Muscat event. 

Oman Abbas Araghchi nuclear issue Gaza genocide
