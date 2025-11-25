home » international
42Hits
=

IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 25 - IRGC Ground Forces forces seized a large shipment of weapons that terrorists were trying to bring into the country in West Azerbaijan province.
News ID: 6965
Publish Date: 25 November 2025
IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran

The Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces stationed in West Azarbaijan Province said its forces seized a large shipment of weapons that terrorists were trying to bring into the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRGC Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base in Urmia, capital city of West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said that the shipment was going to be brought into the country through the shared borders in the northwest in Tergor District in Urmia County, Fars reported. 

The statement said the terrorists were trying to carry the shipment deep inside the Iranian territories for anti-security actions when they were stopped by the IRGC Intelligence Unit forces and their consignment was confiscated.

Tags
IRGC West Azerbaijan iran terrorists
Back To Top
Your Comment
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression
Talks with Iran’s security chief ‘frank, constructive’: Pakistani official
New vessels to join Iran’s naval fleet
IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran
Iran, Russia military coop. advancing
Araghchi, Oman FM discuss Gaza, Israeli aggression, Iran's nuclear issue
Iran gateway for transiting goods between China, Europe
Iran, Russia serious in pursuing nuclear coop.
Elit forest fire under control says official
Iran approves $485M in foreign investment projects
BRICS, SCO, EAEU membership major economic opportunities for Iran
Araghchi to visit Oman, the Netherlands
Iran rejects anti-Iran IAEA Board resolution as illegal
Leader thanks Iranian woman athlete for her efforts in ISG
Iran open to ‘fair, balanced’ nuclear deal: Iran FM