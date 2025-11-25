IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 25 - IRGC Ground Forces forces seized a large shipment of weapons that terrorists were trying to bring into the country in West Azerbaijan province.

The Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces stationed in West Azarbaijan Province said its forces seized a large shipment of weapons that terrorists were trying to bring into the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRGC Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base in Urmia, capital city of West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said that the shipment was going to be brought into the country through the shared borders in the northwest in Tergor District in Urmia County, Fars reported.

The statement said the terrorists were trying to carry the shipment deep inside the Iranian territories for anti-security actions when they were stopped by the IRGC Intelligence Unit forces and their consignment was confiscated.