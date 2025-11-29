Nationwide narcotics seizures hit 290 tons since March

TABNAK, Nov. 29 - Iran's police chief said his forces have seized 290 tons of narcotics so far this Persian calendar year.

Iran’s Chief of Law Enforcement Command Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said his forces have seized 290 tons of narcotics so far this Persian calendar year (started March 21) and reported that 21 drug traffickers were also killed in related operations.

Speaking during a visit to teh central province of Yazd, General Radan said officers in the province seized 670 kilograms of assorted narcotics over the past two days.

He said drug seizures in Yazd reached 6.7 tons in the first eight months of the year, while nationwide seizures exceeded 290 tons in the same period.

The police chief said 21 traffickers were killed in these operations.

He reported a 12 percent rise in drug seizures this year and said the increase reflected both intensified police activity and efforts by traffickers to push narcotics into the country.

General Radan said police will continue intelligence-driven operations to counter the destructive threat of narcotics.

He also said reviewing performance across six priority operational areas across the country remains a key requirement for the force.