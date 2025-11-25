home » international
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression

TABNAK, Nov. 25 - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression and pledged Islamabad’s continued diplomatic and political support for Tehran.
Publish Date: 25 November 2025
Zardari made the remarks during a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday with Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, according to a statement from the Pakistani president’s press office.

He praised the resistance of the Iranian people under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the 12-day Israeli aggression in June.

The Pakistani president also thanked Iran for its steadfast support of the diplomatic process during a recent conflict between Pakistan and India, the statement said.

The discussions also touched upon regional issues, with Zardari thanking Iran for its support for the Palestinian people. 

The Pakistani president stressed that cooperation between the neighboring countries was essential and in the mutual interest of both nations, IRNA reported.

He added that Pakistan is eager to work closely with Iran to increase bilateral trade and that rail connectivity should be enhanced as a priority to support commerce and promote tourism.

