home » international
39Hits
=

 US refusal to issue visas for Iran federation officials illegal

TABNAK, Nov. 30 - Deputy Iranian foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the US refusal to issue visas for representatives of the Iranian Football Federation to attend the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony as “illegal”.
News ID: 6983
Publish Date: 30 November 2025
 US refusal to issue visas for Iran federation officials illegal

 Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs noted that he has not been directly involved in following up on the matter, stressing that the host country is obliged to ensure the participation of all teams and their representatives, and that Iran has formally lodged its objection.

He called the Football Federation’s decision to boycott the draw ceremony “the right move”, adding: “When a visa is issued for only one person, it is natural that the individual can decide whether or not to attend the event.”

Criticizing certain countries for exploiting their position as hosts, he described such behavior as “improper and unacceptable”, saying that excluding some countries from sports events by denying visas runs counter to professional and athletic principles, ISNA reported.

Gharibabadi also stressed that Iran will continue its efforts to remove obstacles to the participation of its athletes in international competitions, adding that such actions should not affect the motivation of Iranian athletes. He expressed hope that Iranian representatives will continue to bring pride to the country on global stages.

Tags
Kazem Gharibabadi iran Iran-US US visia
Back To Top
Your Comment
 US refusal to issue visas for Iran federation officials illegal
Saudi, Iran diplomats talk on bilateral ties, regional developments
Informed source rejects IRGC missile operation in Iraq
Iran security forces foiled major arms smuggling attempt
Iran, Turkey call for boosting trade, investment
Nationwide narcotics seizures hit 290 tons since March
Has Saudi mediation between Iran, US failed?
Iran’s Army opens new naval base, unveils new equipment
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor
Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan
Enemy’s 20-year planning defeated in 12-day war
Iranian border guard martyred in SW
Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions
Iran outlines maritime policies at IMO summit
Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss bilateral ties, Caribbean developments