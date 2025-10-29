Pezeshkian stresses boosting ties with Turkey

TABNAK, Oct. 29 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to his Turkish counterpart, highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation for regional stability and development.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Turkey on the occasion of their National Day, highlighting the importance of deepening cooperation for regional stability and development.

In his message, Pezeshkian underlined that in the current circumstances, enhancing bilateral relations has become increasingly significant, according to mehr.

He noted that advancing cooperation between the two countries will contribute to the stability, security, and development of both nations and the broader region.

Referring to the longstanding ties and numerous commonalities between the peoples of Iran and Turkey, the Iranian president expressed hope that through joint efforts and continuous consultations, relations between the two nations will grow and deepen across economic, political, cultural, and international spheres.