Iran security forces dismantle terrorist cell in east

TABNAK, Oct. 29 - Iranian security forces captured a terrorist cell of the so-called Jaish al-Adl group at their hideout in eastern Iran, following previous attacks on law enforcement officers.
News ID: 6882
Publish Date: 29 October 2025
According to security sources, members of this terrorist team had ambushed two police patrols in Aban 1403 (October–November 2024) while they were returning from a mission requested by local residents, launching an attack that killed ten police officers and soldiers in Taftan County.

One captured member of the group confessed that they had trained for ten days at a Jaish al-Adl base in Pakistan. Upon returning to Iran, the terrorist group provided them with several Kalashnikov rifles and a mobile phone, through which a contact named “Hossein” acted as a liaison between the organization and the team, Mehr reported.

Iranian security forces emphasized that operations against terrorist cells will continue to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

Tags
iran terrorist group security forces Jaish al-Adl terrorist group
