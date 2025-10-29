home » international
29Hits
=

Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program

TABNAK, Oct. 29 - Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov has reaffirmed Moscow's unwavering support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program, emphasizing his country’s support for long-term diplomatic solutions for the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
News ID: 6880
Publish Date: 29 October 2025
Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program

In an interview with TASS, Dedov said that Russia is committed to assisting Iran in finding a long-term political and diplomatic resolution to the challenges posed by Western actions regarding its nuclear program.

Dedov highlighted continuous consultations at various levels between Iran and Russia, saying that both nations are dedicated to achieving effective diplomatic solutions.

He criticized the efforts of certain European countries and the United States to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, deeming them legally invalid.

The ambassador also discussed the implications of the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which effectively ended the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) on October 18, 2025.

He noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would now only address Iran's nuclear issues within the framework of comprehensive safeguards agreements.

Regarding Tehran-Moscow relations, Dedov acknowledged the high level of cooperation between Russia and Iran, pointing out significant potential for enhanced collaboration in tourism, culture, and education.

He mentioned over 300 educational agreements between institutions in both countries and the presence of more than 9,000 Iranian students studying in Russia.

Dedov concluded by noting the substantial increase in bilateral trade over the past three years and the launch of major projects in banking, transport, energy, and nuclear sectors.

Tags
iran Russia nuclear issue
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran. Pakistan discuss deepening political, economic, security coop.
Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program
Pezeshkian urges formation of joint "ECO Police Force"
2nd edition of Technology Olympics launched in Tehran
Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure
Why range of Iranian missiles limited to 2,000 kilometers?
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor
Leader advisor stresses Iran, China, Russia key role in shaping new world order
President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman
Iran-Russia to finalize contract on Rasht-Astara railroad
Iran has no trust in US and won't trust in future: Iran FM
Iran, Pakistan discuss deepening maritime, transport coop.
Former CIA analyst: interpreting Larijani's remarks difficult
Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.
Iran to host first Int'l Technology Olympics 2025