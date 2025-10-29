Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program

TABNAK, Oct. 29 - Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov has reaffirmed Moscow's unwavering support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program, emphasizing his country’s support for long-term diplomatic solutions for the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

In an interview with TASS, Dedov said that Russia is committed to assisting Iran in finding a long-term political and diplomatic resolution to the challenges posed by Western actions regarding its nuclear program.

Dedov highlighted continuous consultations at various levels between Iran and Russia, saying that both nations are dedicated to achieving effective diplomatic solutions.

He criticized the efforts of certain European countries and the United States to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, deeming them legally invalid.

The ambassador also discussed the implications of the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which effectively ended the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) on October 18, 2025.

He noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would now only address Iran's nuclear issues within the framework of comprehensive safeguards agreements.

Regarding Tehran-Moscow relations, Dedov acknowledged the high level of cooperation between Russia and Iran, pointing out significant potential for enhanced collaboration in tourism, culture, and education.

He mentioned over 300 educational agreements between institutions in both countries and the presence of more than 9,000 Iranian students studying in Russia.

Dedov concluded by noting the substantial increase in bilateral trade over the past three years and the launch of major projects in banking, transport, energy, and nuclear sectors.