Iran, Pakistan discuss deepening maritime, transport coop.

Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, has held talks with top Pakistani officials to explore new avenues for cooperation in the blue economy by strengthening road, railway, and maritime connectivity between the two countries.

Sadegh, who has traveled to Islamabad to attend a two-day conference of regional transport ministers, met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on the sidelines of the event on Saturday.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing regional connectivity to promote trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts, they discussed ways to facilitate maritime trade, develop port infrastructure, and improve logistical routes linking the two countries through sea, land, and rail networks.

In particular, Chaudhry proposed the launch of a ferry service between Pakistan and Iran, saying that “it would not only enhance bilateral trade but also offer a cost-effective travel option for pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq.”

Stating that over 60,000 Pakistanis took part in the Arba’een pilgrimage by air in 2025, the minister stressed that “a ferry service could potentially multiply those numbers several times” and that Iran’s lower fuel prices could help keep fares affordable.

The Iranian minister, while welcoming the Pakistani proposal, described the ports of the two countries as important assets for enhancing regional trade.

Sadegh also stressed the need to explore new trade routes in the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf. “By improving maritime and transport connectivity, we can open new horizons for regional trade and economic prosperity,” she added.

Iran and Pakistan discuss deepening cooperation in maritime and transport sectors

Sadegh holds joint session with Pakistan’s Minister for Communications, Minister for Commerce, and Minister for Railways.

On the second day of her visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister also held a joint session with Pakistan’s Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The two sides reached an agreement to develop an action plan in the field of developing railways, including modernizing the Quetta- Taftan line by next year.

Referring to the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission, the 22nd meeting of which was held in Tehran last month, Sadegh stressed the need to implement bilateral agreements to expand cooperation.