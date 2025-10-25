UNSC should not be misused politically: Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 25 - Iravani said that the erosion of trust in the United Nations does not stem from its principles but from the failures to implement them faithfully and without discrimination.

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations says the UN Security Council must fulfill its primary responsibility impartially, effectively, and without selectivity, ensuring that no member can manipulate or misuse this body for political or unilateral purposes.

Amir-Saeid Iravani made the remarks at the UNSC Open Debate, “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: The United Nations—Looking into the Future” in New York, on October 24, 2025.

He advised the UN member states to reaffirm the supremacy of the Charter and recommit to genuine multilateralism based on equality, mutual respect, and the rule of law.

The full text of Iravani’s speech is as follows:

Madam President,

We welcome the convening of this timely and highly relevant open debate and express our appreciation to the Russian Federation for its initiative.

Madam President,

As today is the United Nations’ 80th anniversary, this debate provides a timely opportunity for reflection. We must assess whether we have remained faithful to the Charter’s founding vision—to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and ensure that international relations are governed by law, not by force.

The Charter’s purposes and principles—sovereign equality, non-interference, peaceful settlement of disputes, and the prohibition of the use or threat of force—remain universal and indivisible. They must be applied fully and without double standards. Upholding these principles requires restoring integrity to multilateralism and ensuring that no State, or group of States, stands above the law.

Today, the Charter of the United Nations—the very foundation of international law and multilateralism—is being tested by persistent acts of aggression, by impunity, and by the political abuse of its mechanisms.

Among others, two egregious examples warrant the Council’s attention. First, the acts of aggression perpetrated by the Israeli regime against countries in our region, including my country. On 13 June 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked, large-scale war against Iran—with the direct support and participation of the United States. The Council’s continued silence and failure to respond to such blatant breaches not only emboldens the aggressors but also gravely undermines the UN Charter.

Second, and equally alarming, is the deliberate misuse of the Security Council’s authority by the three European participants of the JCPOA, acting under pressure and direction from the United States. Their failed attempt to invoke the so-called “snapback” mechanism under resolution 2231 (2015)—in a baseless and unlawful effort to reimpose the terminated sanctions resolutions on Iran—constitutes a blatant abuse of process and stands in clear violation of both the letter and spirit of resolution 2231 and the JCPOA. This politically motivated maneuver, firmly rejected by some Council members—including two permanent members—as well as by the broader international community, notably the 121 Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement, lacks any legal validity or legitimacy and is therefore null and void.

Madam President,

Against this backdrop, the erosion of trust in the United Nations does not stem from its principles but from the failures to implement them faithfully and without discrimination. When aggression goes unpunished and unilateralism replaces dialogue and multilateralism, the Charter loses its meaning, and the Council loses its credibility.

To restore trust, Member States must reaffirm the supremacy of the Charter, and recommit to genuine multilateralism based on equality, mutual respect, and the rule of law. The Security Council, in particular, must fulfil its primary responsibility impartially, effectively, and without selectivity, ensuring that no member—however powerful—can manipulate or misuse this body for political or unilateral purposes.

Thank you.