Law on joining the CFT convention ratified

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially ratified and communicated the law on Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) to relevant executive bodies.
News ID: 6860
Publish Date: 22 October 2025
President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a letter dated October 21, notified relevant executive institutions of the law approving Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, which had been previously passed by the Iranian Parliament.

The letter was addressed to the Judiciary, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Central Bank of Iran.

The presidential decree notes that, in accordance with Article 123 of the Iranian Constitution, the said law—initially approved by the Parliament in December 2018—was later endorsed by the Expediency Council with certain modifications and reservations, Mehr reported.

It also states that, under Article 125 of the Constitution, the implementation of the provisions of this treaty will be contingent upon completing the formalities specified in Article 26 of the Convention.

