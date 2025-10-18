MP talks of military equipment Iran imported from Russia recently

TABNAK, Oct. 18 – Salar Velayatmadar says Iran-Russia military cooperation is carried out within the framework of multi-year contracts approved between Tehran and Moscow and have no connection with recent developments or the post-war atmosphere.

Referring to the recent statements by the Russian Foreign Minister regarding the provision of military equipment to Iran, Salar Velayatmadar a member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee emphasized that these measures are carried out within the framework of multi-year contracts approved between Tehran and Moscow and have no connection with recent developments or the post-war atmosphere.

In an interview with TABNAK, he said that general bilateral agreements between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in various fields, including cultural, social, security, and military, have existed for years.

He added, "The issue of defense cooperation is also not new and has been on the agenda of the two countries for several years. These collaborations have borne fruit over time, and today we are witnessing the implementation of parts of them. The simultaneous implementation of some of these contracts with regional developments and the 12-day war has increased sensitivities, but this issue has nothing to do with the current situation."

Velayatmadar said that a significant portion of our defense equipment is produced domestically, and a portion is procured from Russia based on technical assessments, which is cost-effective in terms of cost and quality. The equipment currently imported is mainly in the areas of defense, air defense, and cyber technologies.