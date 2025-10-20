Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue

TABNAK, Oct. 20 –Grossi said that he is confident that a political solution will be found to nuclear issue of Iran.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has expressed confidence that “a diplomatic solution will be found to the disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program."

Grossi made the remarks in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Sunday.

Grossi said that inspectors have found no evidence suggesting Iran has hidden significant amounts of enriched uranium.

“Most of Iran’s enriched material is stored at the known facilities in Isfahan and Fordow, and to some extent in Natanz. A small portion may have been moved elsewhere,” he added.

“Bringing all parties back to the negotiating table can save us from another round of bombings and attacks,” he further said.