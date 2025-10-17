home » international
Iran top security official meets with Putin

TABNAK, Oct. 17 – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow yesterday.
Publish Date: 17 October 2025
Larijani, who also serves as an adviser to the Leader arrived in Moscow Thursday to deliver a direct message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to President Putin.

Larijani and Putin discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional developments, and international affairs.

Last week, Putin said that Israeli authorities have asked him to deliver a message to Iran that they are not seeking further confrontation with Iran and wish to ease tensions.

