Iran top security official meets with Putin

Larijani, who also serves as an adviser to the Leader arrived in Moscow Thursday to deliver a direct message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to President Putin.

Larijani and Putin discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional developments, and international affairs.

Last week, Putin said that Israeli authorities have asked him to deliver a message to Iran that they are not seeking further confrontation with Iran and wish to ease tensions.