Iran's first offshore weather station launched in Caspian Sea

TABNAK, Oct. 15– Iran launched its first offshore marine weather station on the Caspian Sea to collect data and improve meteorological services.
News ID: 6835
Publish Date: 15 October 2025
The Islamic Republic of Iran has established its first offshore marine meteorological station on the Amir-Kabir semi-submersible drilling rig in the Caspian Sea.

A new station has been established on the largest drilling platform in the Middle East, located 13.5 kilometers off the Amirabad coast in the Caspian Sea.

The launch of this station will enable the measurement and recording of valuable meteorological and marine data, thereby enhancing marine meteorological services in the northern part of the country.

This station monitors and records various meteorological parameters, including air temperature and humidity, radiation, precipitation, horizontal visibility, wind direction, and wind speed, IRNA reported.

Additionally, it also measures marine parameters such as water surface temperature, water salinity, and water level.

iran caspian sea offshore weather station
