UN Charter Friends Group rejects efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 17 – The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter rejected Western efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter issued a statement marking the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on October 18, 2025, rejecting Western efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran and calling for renewed diplomacy.

Resolution 2231, adopted in 2015, endorsed the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and laid out a timeline for lifting sanctions.

On 26 September 2025, sanctions were reimposed under the “snapback” mechanism by European countries.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter is a coalition of 20 countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, formed to uphold principles such as sovereignty, non-intervention, and peaceful dispute resolution.

In their statement, the group emphasized that all provisions of Resolution 2231 expire on October 18, 2025, as per paragraph 8 of the resolution.

They urged all parties to avoid unilateral actions and threats of force, and instead foster conditions conducive to a political resolution and continued diplomacy, Iran Press reported.

“The attempt to activate the so-called ‘snapback’ mechanism lacks any legal or procedural basis.”

“All NPT member states have the inherent right to research, produce, and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and the international legal order based on the UN Charter, and oppose hegemonic approaches and unilateral coercive measures.”