home » international
15Hits
=

Mossad Spy executed in Iran

TABNAK , Oct. 19 –The head of Qom’s Judiciary, Seyyed Kazem Mousavi, announced the execution of a Mossad spy on Sunday
News ID: 6850
Publish Date: 19 October 2025
Mossad Spy executed in Iran

Kazem Mousavi noted that the sentence was carried out after the conviction for moharebeh (enmity against God) and corruption on earth was upheld by the Supreme Court and the request for clemency was rejected.

He said the convict had begun his cooperation with the Zionist regime’s intelligence services in October 2023 and was arrested in February 2024.

Following extensive intelligence investigations, the collection of complete evidence, and the suspect’s confession to collaborating with and transmitting information to Zionist websites, he was charged with espionage and intelligence cooperation with a Mossad officer and the transmission of classified information, Mousavi said.

Tags
iran Mossad Spy network
Back To Top
Your Comment
Mossad Spy executed in Iran
Netanyahu hopes to deceive Iran; preparing another attack
Iran, China, Russia jointly stress illegality of snapback
MP talks of military equipment Iran imported from Russia recently
Iran, Turkey to expand environmental cooperation
Iran urges for removal of its nuclear file from UNSC agenda
Russia urges end to UN review of Iran’s nuclear program after JCPOA expiry
UN Charter Friends Group rejects efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Iran’s missiles, nuclear energy built by its own children
Iran top security official meets with Putin
Iranian official rejects claims on Hodhod satellite
Iran urges NAM to counter West unilateralism
Iranian diplomat ridicules equating Trump with Cyrus
Iran’s steel exports soar to 4 billion dollars
New dimension of Iran missile attack on Israel revealed by western investigative outlet