Mossad Spy executed in Iran

Kazem Mousavi noted that the sentence was carried out after the conviction for moharebeh (enmity against God) and corruption on earth was upheld by the Supreme Court and the request for clemency was rejected.

He said the convict had begun his cooperation with the Zionist regime’s intelligence services in October 2023 and was arrested in February 2024.

Following extensive intelligence investigations, the collection of complete evidence, and the suspect’s confession to collaborating with and transmitting information to Zionist websites, he was charged with espionage and intelligence cooperation with a Mossad officer and the transmission of classified information, Mousavi said.