Iran, China, Russia jointly stress illegality of snapback

TABNAK, Oct. 19 – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi by publishing parts of a joint letter from China, Iran, and Russia to the Secretary-General and President of the United Nations Security Council, wrote a message on his X account.
Publish Date: 19 October 2025
China, Iran and Russia affirm that the attempt by E3 to trigger the so-called snapback is, by default, legally and procedurally flawed, Araghchi wrote.

The Foreign Minister added that China, Iran and Russia "affirm that in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of resolution 2231, all it's provisions are terminated after 18 October 2025."

Iran, China, and Russia wrote a joint letter to the United Nations secretary-general, affirming termination of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 concerning the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

The letter penned by the allies’ diplomatic missions to the world body was addressed to Antonio Guterres.

The allies said they "affirm that in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all it's provisions are terminated after 18 October 2025."

