Leader mocks Trump's claim

TABNAK, Oct. 20 - Referring to the US president’s boastful claim that he had destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said “Fine, keep dreaming”.
Publish Date: 20 October 2025

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met this morning with hundreds of champions from various sports and winners of international science Olympiads.

He said the young achievers had shown that Iran’s hopeful youth “have the strength to stand on the peaks and draw the world’s attention to the bright horizon of Iran.”

Addressing the medalists , Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that their victories hold special significance during the current era of “soft war,” noting that the enemy seeks to spread despair and hopelessness among the Iranian people.

Ayatollah Khamenei said,  “You have proven that the hopeful youth of Iran, as symbols of the nation, have the ability to stand atop global peaks and draw the world’s attention to Iran’s bright horizon.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump for his recent comments boasting about bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying the American president has no authority to dictate what other countries can or cannot do.

“Fine, keep dreaming,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in reference to the US president’s boastful claim that he had destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. “But who do you think you are to make any prescriptions about whether a country can or cannot have a nuclear industry?”

Ayatollah Khamenei also condemned the bullying and baseless rhetoric of the US president, saying his recent behavior aimed to “raise the spirit of the Zionists and make himself look powerful through lies about Iran, the region, and its people.”

He hastened to add, “If he is truly powerful, let him calm the millions of people in all US states who are chanting against him.”

Expressing joy at meeting the country’s accomplished youth, the Leader said their victories carry extra value today because they come at a time when “the enemy, through psychological warfare, seeks to make the nation hopeless and forgetful of its own abilities.”, Mehr reported.

He dismissed claims about despair among Iranian youth as unfounded, stressing that “our dear Iran and its youth are symbols of hope” and that with determination and effort, young Iranians “can and will reach the highest peaks.”

