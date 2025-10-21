home » international
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss strengthening ties

TABNAK, Oct. 21 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov hold talks on issues of mutual interest.
News ID: 6856
Publish Date: 21 October 2025
In a meeting between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Representative of Azerbaijan’s President on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov, both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

During the meeting in Tehran on Monday, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to developing comprehensive ties with Azerbaijan, aiming to eliminate any obstacles hindering this progress. He highlighted the strategic importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus for both Iran and the broader region.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s principled stance on respecting territorial integrity and national sovereignty, advocating for diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes. He expressed hope that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would lead to lasting security in the area.

Khalafov described his discussions with Iranian officials as positive and constructive, noting the successful visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baku.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s serious intention to deepen cooperation with Iran across various sectors.

Khalafov pointed out the significance of convening joint economic commissions and political consultations, particularly focusing on collaborative projects in transportation, electricity, and infrastructure.

Tags
republic of Azerbaijan iran Abbas Araghchi Iran-Azerbaijan ties
