TABNAK, Oct. 21 - Kremlin has expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with Iran 'in all areas,' underscoring a dynamic partnership despite continued Western pressure over Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Strengthening Russia-Iran relations challenges Western efforts to isolate Iran. It influences the balance of power in West Asia and beyond, especially in light of the recent war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In recent years, Russia and Iran have increasingly aligned politically, economically, and militarily. Their cooperation includes various fields, including energy projects. This growing partnership underscores Moscow’s strategic interest in countering Western influence.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Russia’s relationship with Tehran as “developing very dynamically” and condemned “excessive pressure” from Europe over Iran’s nuclear activities. His remarks follow Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani’s recent engagement with Russian leadership and plans for further high-level talks.

According to the Kremlin, Russia is prepared to deepen its cooperation with Iran "across all sectors."

The relationship is characterized as dynamic, despite ongoing Western sanctions.

Moscow condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Russia and Iran have signed strategic agreements, including a $25 billion nuclear energy deal and military equipment exchanges.