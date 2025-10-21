home » international
70Hits
=

Moscow ready to deepen cooperation with Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 21 - Kremlin has expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with Iran 'in all areas,' underscoring a dynamic partnership despite continued Western pressure over Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.
News ID: 6857
Publish Date: 21 October 2025
Moscow ready to deepen cooperation with Iran

Strengthening Russia-Iran relations challenges Western efforts to isolate Iran. It influences the balance of power in West Asia and beyond, especially in light of the recent war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In recent years, Russia and Iran have increasingly aligned politically, economically, and militarily. Their cooperation includes various fields, including energy projects. This growing partnership underscores Moscow’s strategic interest in countering Western influence.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Russia’s relationship with Tehran as “developing very dynamically” and condemned “excessive pressure” from Europe over Iran’s nuclear activities. His remarks follow Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani’s recent engagement with Russian leadership and plans for further high-level talks.

According to the Kremlin, Russia is prepared to deepen its cooperation with Iran "across all sectors."  

The relationship is characterized as dynamic, despite ongoing Western sanctions.
Moscow condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Russia and Iran have signed strategic agreements, including a $25 billion nuclear energy deal and military equipment exchanges.

Tags
Kremlin Iran Russia ties iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran committed to dialogue based on mutual respect, equlity
Moscow ready to deepen cooperation with Iran
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss strengthening ties
Former IAEA official urges US, Iran to return talks without threats of unilateral action
Leader mocks Trump's claim
Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue
Pakistan to boost barter trade with Iran
Mossad Spy executed in Iran
Netanyahu hopes to deceive Iran; preparing another attack
Iran, China, Russia jointly stress illegality of snapback
MP talks of military equipment Iran imported from Russia recently
Iran, Turkey to expand environmental cooperation
Iran urges for removal of its nuclear file from UNSC agenda
Russia urges end to UN review of Iran’s nuclear program after JCPOA expiry
UN Charter Friends Group rejects efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran