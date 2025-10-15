Iranian official rejects claims on Hodhod satellite

TABNAK, Oct. 15 – The Iranian communications minister rejected claims of the Hodhod satellite being hacked before the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi has rejected allegations that the Hodhod satellite was hacked before the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Hashemi emphasized that claims of external interference are unfounded, stating that Iran does not confirm that there have been any interventions outside of technical protocols.

He also explained that satellite launches consist of two components: research and suborbital operations, and operational missions.

Furthermore, Hashemi highlighted the establishment of an artificial intelligence task force within the government, aimed at enhancing technological advancements. He expressed optimism about forthcoming developments in this area, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to secure systems in cyberspace.

The minister stressed the importance of transparency in cyberspace while also underscoring the need for robust security for these systems. He noted that while significant efforts have been made to secure various platforms, vulnerabilities may still exist that need to be addressed gradually.

Additionally, Hashemi outlined the goal of connecting all government agencies to the National Portal for Smart Government by the end of the seventh development plan, aiming for 100% connectivity. He said that many agencies are on track to meet this target, with expectations to reach 40% connectivity by the end of the year.

He also celebrated the successful communication established with the Nahid-2 satellite, marking a significant milestone for Iran's space industry.