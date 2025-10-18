Iran, Turkey to expand environmental cooperation

TABNAK, Oct. 18 – Iran has expressed its readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation with Turkey across various environmental fields.

Shina Ansari, the Vice President and Head of the Department of Environment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized Tehran’s preparedness to strengthen cooperation with Ankara during a meeting with Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan, on the sidelines of the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

Ansari highlighted the importance of waste management within Iran’s environmental policies, noting that waste management is a fundamental priority in Iran, both in legal frameworks and executive programs.

Iran, she said, welcomes learning from successful international experiences, particularly those of Turkey.

She also emphasized the Islamic Republic’s willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Turkey in various environmental areas, including biodiversity, wildlife protection, and conservation of protected areas.

For her part, Erdogan said that Turkey believes strengthening cooperation with neighbors, particularly in the environmental sector, paves the way for regional and global peace.

According to IRNA, Ankara values Tehran’s constructive experiences in the field of the natural environment and is prepared for cooperation in all areas, she added.