Another meeting with EU foreign policy chief likely

TABNAK, Sep. 13 - The Iranian foreign minister and the EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, last met in Qatar’s capital eight days ago.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says another meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will probably take place, after the two met in Qatar earlier this month to discuss Iran’s nuclear issue.

Speaking with IRIB News Agency on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister said that holding the new meeting depends on a decision by the European Union.

“Another meeting with the EU foreign policy chief will probably be held, but that depends on Europe making up its mind,” he noted.

Araghchi and Kallas met on September 5 in Doha where they discussed the latest developments related to Iran’s nuclear issue in the wake of a move by three European countries—namely Britain, France, and Germany, which are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal—to trigger the “snapback mechanism” that would reinstate UN Security Council resolutions lifted under the agreement.

Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the illegality of the action by the three European countries, which are known as E3.

He reminded the EU foreign policy chief of her important role as the coordinator of the Iran nuclear deal and stressed that the EU is expected to fulfill its responsibilities by countering efforts that undermine diplomacy, according to a news release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi and Kallas also exchanged views on Iran’s ongoing engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.