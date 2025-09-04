home » international
137Hits
=

Araghchi dismisses rumors sbout Iran SCO membership

TABNAK, Sep. 04 - Araghchi dismissed rumors that Iran’s membership in the SCO would be revoked due to the European troika’s activation of the snapback mechanism.
News ID: 6734
Publish Date: 04 September 2025
Araghchi dismisses rumors sbout Iran SCO membership

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the “baseless” rumors regarding the cancellation of Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after the European troika – France, Germany, and Britain – triggered the so-called snapback mechanism against the country.

In an interview on Wednesday, Araghchi commented on his recent trip to China with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On the rumors regarding the revocation of Iran’s membership in the SCO following the activation of the snapback mechanism, he said, “No such clause exists, and this issue was not discussed at the recent meeting. In fact, the SCO member countries have expressed their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in this way.”

Additionally, the top diplomat discussed the developments between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stating, “Given these developments, we are currently negotiating how and within what framework our cooperation with the Agency should proceed. In fact, the Agency has acknowledged that new circumstances require a new framework for our cooperation.”

Negotiations are currently ongoing, and no new cooperation will take place until they are concluded, he said, adding, “We are not afraid of negotiations, just as we are not afraid of war.”

Araghchi added that joint initiatives are in progress to address how the country will respond to European states’ attempts to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He said, “There are joint initiatives with Russia and China regarding how to deal with the ‘snapback,’ and our diplomats in New York are in contact with their Russian and Chinese counterparts over the matter.”

“We will take every necessary step to make the world understand that this European move is illegal and lacks legitimacy,” Araghchi added.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi SCO summit iran China
Back To Top
Your Comment
Araghchi dismisses rumors sbout Iran SCO membership
Iran, UK discuss security misunderstandings
Contemporary Iranian documentary filmmaking to receive international recognition through TV BRICS
Iran showcases literary heritage at 38th Moscow International Book Fair
Iranian diplomat highlights Pezeshkian's China visit importance
Pezeshkian says Iran ready to implement agreements with China.
SCO condemns Israel, US aggression on Iran
Iran's Pezeshkian urges for peace, economic coop. at SCO Summit
Iran, China able to create transformation in regional, global scene
SCO summit a historic chance to strengthen multilateralism
US benefiting from E3 move as pressure on Iran to resume bilateral talks
Iran-Eurasia free trade agreement milestone for administration
Iran, Armenia security officials meet in Tehran
Iran parliament preparing plan to response to E3 act
US as ‘violator’ of JCPOA dictates rules of game on E3