Iranian diplomat highlights Pezeshkian's China visit importance

TABNAK, Sep. 03 - Iran’s Deputy Foerign Minister says Pezeshkian's presence in the SCO summit and his meetings with world leaders in his historic visit to China marked an active diplomacy for Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The presence of the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China marked an active diplomacy for our country," Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi made the remark in regard to President Pezershkian's historic visit to China to attend he 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit and SCO Plus meeting as well as a major military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

According to Gharibabadi, key proposals included the establishment of a peace-building committee composed of foreign ministers of the SCO member states to address various crises threatening regional peace and security. The president also introduced the special accounts and settlements initiative to bolster financial cooperation among members and mitigate the impacts of illegal sanctions, he said.

The deputy minister also mentioned that at the SCO Plus meeting, President Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's geographical advantages in joining the Belt and Road Initiative and reiterated the country's commitment to peaceful diplomatic solutions regarding its nuclear program. The president also praised China's global governance initiative as a significant step toward a fairer world, Gharibabadi emphasized.

While presenting two separate speeches at the Shanghai and Shanghai Plus meetings, the Iranian president presented initiatives to make the organization more active and effective, Gharibabadi noted.

On the other hand, in the Pezeshkian's bilateral meetings with the Presidents of China, Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Secretary General of the United Nations, the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with these countries and the United Nations were reviewed and necessary decisions were made for the development of cooperation, he added.