Iran, Afghanistan to continue talks over shared water resources

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabad says Iran will continue to pursue issues related to shared water resources and transboundary rivers, in a special way, with Afghanistan.

Gharibabadi made the remarks in interview with IRNA at the end of his visit to Afghanistan and while entering the country through Dogharun, and Afghan border crossing with Iran on Wednesday.

On the question of Helmand, and Harirud rivers, as well as the Hamoun Wetlands, he said the Iranian delegation held technical and legal meetings with the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan.

Calling the meetings positive and appropriate, he said two sides decided to hold official level talks to resolve water-related issues in the shortest possible time.

The senior diplomat stressed that Iran has long common borders with Afghanistan and must be turned into an opportunity, especially for border provinces, to provide a basis for the flourishing economic cooperation.

He described the Dogharun crossing as the most important border point in the east of the country, saying that a significant volume of Iranian goods is exported from this region shows the strategic position of the crossing for the two neighbors.

Referring to the return of Afghan nationals, Gharibabadi explained that Afghan officials had cooperated well on the issue and so far no challenges reported regarding the return of illegal migrants.

He also emphasized the need to the sustainable security of Iran's borders, saying there are challenges in the area of ​​drugs and rarely human trafficking on borders with some neighboring countries.