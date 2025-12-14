Security on eastern borders a key issue for Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 14 - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Iran attaches paramount importance to its neighborhood and border security, including along its eastern borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing that any tension between the two countries would inevitably affect Iran as well.

Baqaei made the remarks on Sunday during his weekly press briefing while commenting on a meeting hosted by Iran the same day on the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by senior representatives from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries as well as Russia.

“Iran shares a total border of nearly 2,000 kilometers with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Any tension that arises between the two countries will inevitably affect us as well. Other countries have similar concerns, which is why we have invited them to participate,” the spokesperson said.

He added that Afghanistan had been invited to the meeting, as Iran believes Afghan participation in such processes could enhance mutual understanding and help resolve issues between Afghanistan and its neighboring countries.

Afghanistan, however, chose not to attend the meeting, a decision that Iran “respects,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the participating countries exchanged views on regional developments, including the recent border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Through this meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to help build regional consensus and identify solutions that will strengthen security and stability in the surrounding environment and among regional countries,” he said.

FM Araghchi to visit Russia, Belarus

Baqaei announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Russia and Belarus on what he described as “important trips.” He did not specify the exact dates of the visits.

US continuous meddling in West Asia

Baqaei said that the United States, unfortunately, continues to meddle in the affairs of West Asian countries despite the devastating consequences its policies have already had in the region.

He was commenting on recent remarks by US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack regarding Washington’s conduct in the region. Baqaei said the envoy’s comments clearly acknowledged the United States’ interference in regional affairs and demonstrated how policies that have already proven to be failures have produced severe repercussions for the countries affected.

Iran’s new ambassador to Lebanon

According to the spokesperson, the process of appointing a new Iranian ambassador to Beirut has already begun, following the recent arrival of Lebanon’s new ambassador in Tehran.

Baqaei also commented on the Lebanese foreign minister’s claim that Iran interferes in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“We prefer to refrain from any statements that might divert Lebanon from focusing on safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, or from any words that could cause Lebanese society and the government to lose sight of their country’s core issue: defending itself against the continued crimes of the Zionist regime,” he said.

Yemen internal fighting

Commenting on recent battles involving UAE-backed separatist forces in Yemen and their advances toward key areas of the country, the Iranian diplomat said the developments should be a source of concern for many countries in West Asia.

“These developments are in line with the policies of the Zionist regime aimed at fragmenting regional countries,” Baqaei said, reiterating Iran’s position on the necessity of dialogue among different Yemeni parties to achieve stability and safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

No Iranian interference in Venezuela

Baqaei dismissed as “totally irrelevant” allegations made by a Venezuelan opposition figure and backed by the United States.

The spokesperson said Venezuela is an independent country with the right to manage its foreign relations with countries that respect it and share common interests with Caracas.

He added that the United States has a long history of coups and regime-change efforts in Latin America and that, in Venezuela’s case, it is “entirely clear” Washington is seeking to impose its will on an independent country. “This behavior violates all principles and rules of international law,” he said.

Killing of three Americans in Syria

Commenting on the killing of two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter by Daesh terrorists in Syria, Baqaei said Iran has consistently warned about the expansion of terrorism in the country in the wake of continued attacks and occupation by Israel and the United States.

“The continued crimes of the Zionist regime and its attacks on Syria, along with the ongoing occupation of significant parts of the country by various parties, including the United States, could prevent the return of stability and security to Syria. This is one of the issues that has raised concern among all countries in the region,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s trips to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, which took place from December 10 to 12, mark a turning point, Baqaei said.

He noted that the Kazakhstan trip was a bilateral visit of particular importance, during which some 24 agreements were signed across various economic and commercial sectors.

The visit to Turkmenistan, he added, was international in nature and coincided with the Peace and Trust Conference, marking the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. On the sidelines, multiple high-level meetings were held with regional leaders, further strengthening Iran’s cooperation with Central Asian and Caucasus countries, according to Baqaei.

Iran respects Iraqi decisions

Responding to a question about the UN secretary-general’s visit to Iraq to announce the end of the UNAMI mission, the Iranian diplomat described the visit as important, as there are plans for forces deployed in Iraq under the stated goal of combating Daesh to withdraw by September 2026.

He emphasized that Iran respects the decision of the Iraqi government as an independent and sovereign state, expressing hope that Iraq will ensure the interests of its people and the region are fully considered in its interactions with the United Nations and other international bodies.

Suicide among Israeli soldiers

Commenting on a report by Israel’s Maariv newspaper, which stated that 279 soldiers had attempted suicide over the past 18 months, Baqaei said these acts reflect “a small sign of extreme barbarism” and highlight the crimes these soldiers have carried out under orders from their policymakers, IRNA reported.