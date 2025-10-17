TABNAK, Oct. 16 – Iranian President said Iran’s achievements in missile technology and nuclear energy are the result of the talent and determination of its own people.

Iran’s missiles, nuclear energy built by its own children

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s achievements in missile technology and nuclear energy are the result of the talent and determination of its own people, stressing the need to strengthen the national spirit of self-belief and innovation.

Pezeshkian’s remarks highlight Iran’s emphasis on homegrown scientific progress amid continued Western sanctions and efforts to restrict the country’s technological development. His comments reflect a broader national narrative that prioritizes self-reliance and indigenous achievement.

Iran’s advancements in defense and nuclear science are regarded in the country as symbols of national dignity and resistance.

The president linked these successes to education and youth empowerment, saying that schools should serve as platforms for nurturing creativity rather than mere infrastructure projects.

The government has recently launched initiatives to modernize education and promote applied sciences among students.

“It was the children of this nation who built our missiles and nuclear energy programs. We must strengthen the belief that ‘we can’.”

“Building schools is only a beginning, not the goal. Schools must be fields where our children grow and show their potential.”

“Within every child of this land lies a treasure of capability. It is our duty to discover these treasures and create an environment for their talents to flourish.”

Iran’s missile and nuclear programs have become cornerstones of its strategic deterrence and scientific identity, Iran Press reported.

Iranian officials say these achievements are proof that sanctions cannot halt the nation’s progress.

Mojtaba Darabi - ahmad shirzadian