Iran’s steel exports soar to 4 billion dollars

TABNAK, Oct. 15 – Iran’s iron and steel exports value surged to nearly $4 billion in the first half of 2025.
News ID: 6837
Publish Date: 15 October 2025

Iran’s iron and steel exports value surged to nearly $4 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 26% year-on-year increase.

The achievement comes despite years of sweeping Western sanctions targeting Iran’s metal industries. Yet, through reliance on domestic expertise, the expansion of local production chains, and the development of indigenous technology, Iran has managed not only to sustain but to expand its steel output — solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading steel producers, Iran Press reported. 

 

Tags
iran exports steel export
