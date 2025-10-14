home » international
35Hits
=

Iran FM to attend NAM meeting

TABNAK, Oct. 14 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Uganda for the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.
News ID: 6832
Publish Date: 14 October 2025

Iran FM to attend NAM meeting

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson has announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Uganda to participate in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Esmaeil Baghaei said late on Monday that the summit’s main slogan is “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” and foreign ministers and diplomatic delegations from more than 120 member countries of the movement are expected to attend.

He added that in addition to general discussions and the declaration of member states’ positions, a session of the Non-Aligned Movement’s Palestine Committee will also be held, with the participation of its member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran، IRNA reported. 

The spokesperson further noted that alongside presenting Iran’s positions at the general assembly of foreign ministers, Minister Araghchi will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi iran NAM Uganda
Back To Top
Your Comment
Boosting trade with neighbors Iran's priority
Iran FM to attend NAM meeting
Iran react to Trump's anti-Iran remarks in Tel Aviv
Moscow, Tehran, Baku set sail on multimodal container service
In reaction to Israeli message FM Spox says Iran fully vigilant
Araghchi explains reason for not attending in Sharm El Sheikh summit
Iran, China sign wastewater coop. MoU
Iran backs any Palestinian-backed initiative to end Israeli genocide: Parliament speaker
US invites Iran to Gaza peace summit led by Trump in Egypt: unconfirmed report
Iran urges for dialogue between Pakistan, Afghanistan
Araghchi talks of Iran's attitude towards nuclear issue, coop. with IAEA, Gaza truce
Reasons for Trump's positive remarks about Iran; "We will cooperate with Iran"
Iran slams US military escalation in the Caribbean, Latin America
Decision to close Strait of Hormuz rests with Iranian top authorities says IRGC Navy commander
75 years on; Indonesia - Iran shared responsibilities, solidarity