Iran react to Trump's anti-Iran remarks in Tel Aviv

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the unfounded accusations and irresponsible, disgraceful remarks made by the President of the United States about Iran on Monday in the Knesset, and in the presence of the perpetrators of genocide in Gaza.

The statement said the United States — as the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism and the backer of the terrorist and genocidal Israeli regime — has no moral standing to level charges against others.

The ministry paid deep respect to the immortal hero of Iran and the region, Martyr Qassem Soleimani, who played an unparalleled role in confronting US-produced ISIL terrorism, and added that the brutal US assassination of that great man and his companions will never be forgiven or forgotten by the Iranian people.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that repeating false claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program can in no way justify the joint crimes of the US and Israeli regimes in violating Iran’s soil and assassinating Iranian people. It said that boasting about crimes and aggression only increases the burden of responsibility on the United States and reveals the depth of American policymakers’ hostility toward the Iranian nation.

The statement added that US complicity and active participation in the genocide and warmongering of the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine are simple to see, and that the United States should be held accountable for enabling impunity — including obstructing effective measures against Israel at the UN Security Council and impeding international judicial processes to try Israeli criminals, Mehr reported.

The ministry said US interventionist policies in the region, its support for occupation and Israeli crimes, and its unlimited arms sales have made America the foremost source of instability and insecurity in the region.

It further argued that Trump’s professed desire for peace and dialogue contradicts Washington’s hostile and criminal actions against the Iranian people. The statement asked rhetorically how one could claim to seek peace while attacking residential areas and peaceful nuclear facilities, killing more than a thousand people — including women and children — and then claim friendship.

The ministry concluded by saying that Iranians, grounded in their rich cultural and historical heritage, are people of reason, dialogue, and engagement, yet will defend Iran’s independence, national dignity, and supreme interests with courage and resolve.