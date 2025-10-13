Moscow, Tehran, Baku set sail on multimodal container service

TABNAK, Oct. 13 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran are cooperating on issues related to increasing the capacity of road border crossing points.

Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran are working on multimodal container service technologies as part of the Western route, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk says.

He thanked Iran for finding the opportunity to come with a representative delegation.

He also expressed his gratitude to all sides for the joint work on the development of the Western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

An agreement signed in 2023 with Iran on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section is being implemented, he said, IRNA reported.

As part of the Western route of the North-South corridor, the railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are working on multimodal container service technologies, he added.