78Hits
In reaction to Israeli message FM Spox says Iran fully vigilant

TABNAK, Oct. 13 - “Iran will maintain its alertness at all levels,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said in reaction to the message conveyed by Putin to Iran from the Israeli regime.
News ID: 6829
Publish Date: 13 October 2025
Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Ismaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to recent Israeli regime's message to Tehran coveyed by Russian President Putin. 

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks regarding a message from the Israeli regime to Iran, Baghaei noted that Tehran listens to proposals from friendly nations but remains fully vigilant toward regional developments, emphasizing that given the Zionist regime’s history of deceit, “Iran will maintain its alertness at all levels.”

Two days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Israeli leaders had requested him to convey to Iran that they are not seeking further confrontation with Iran and wish to ease tensions.

Tensions between Iran and Israel soared after the occupation regime launched an unprovoked aggression on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war. The regime assassinated top commanders and nuclear scientists and also killed hundreds of civilians across the country. The United States also intervened, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a breach of international law.

The 12-day war came to a stop on June 24, after crushing retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting both Israeli and US positions forced Israel to halt its aggression and enter a unilateral ceasefire.

Tags
Esmaeil Baghei Israeli message Vladimir Putin
