Araghchi explains reason for not attending in Sharm El Sheikh summit

TABNAK, Oct. 13 - Regarding Iran's not attending the Sharm El Sheikh summit, Foreign Minister Araghch said that the administration would not engage with those who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction them.

"Iran is grateful for President El-Sisi's invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit. While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi posted on X on Sunday night.

"Having said that, Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces," the top Iranian diplomat stressed, underlining that Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all States remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful & legitimate cause.

"Iran has always been, and will always remain, a vital force for peace in the region. Contrary to the genocidal Israeli regime, Iran is not after Forever Wars —particularly on the dime of its purported allies— but seeks Forever Peace, Prosperity, and Cooperation," he concluded, according to Meher.

The Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh will host a peace summit on Monday aimed at ending the Gaza war. The summit, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, will include leaders from over 20 countries, and the Gaza ceasefire agreement is expected to be formally signed during the event.