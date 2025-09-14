SNSC issues statement on Iran-IAEA agreement

TABNAK, Sep. 14 - The SNSC confirmed that Iran’s Cairo agreement with the IAEA follows its nuclear committee’s approved framework, emphasizing security oversight and conditional cooperation, with any hostile action triggering suspension.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on the Cairo Agreement with the IAEA said that the details of these arrangements were reviewed by the SNSC’s nuclear committee, and what was signed fully reflects the committee’s approved decisions.

It added that the nuclear committee, composed of senior officials from relevant institutions, has historically been authorized by the SNSC to make binding decisions and acted in accordance with its standard procedures this time as well.

Regarding Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision that have been attacked by the US and the Zionist regime, it said that first, after ensuring necessary security and safety conditions, Iran will submit its report to the IAEA only after obtaining the SNSC’s approval.

"Secondly, in the next stage, the implementation methods of cooperation between Iran and the Agency regarding the report submitted to the Agency must be agreed upon between the parties, including the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, in accordance with the internal procedure for the implementation of any action," it added.

"Should any hostile measures be taken against the Islamic Republic of Iran or its nuclear facilities — including the revival of previously closed UN Security Council resolutions — the implementation of these arrangements will be immediately suspended," it concluded.

According to Mehr, the statement reaffirms Iran’s stance that all nuclear cooperation with the IAEA must comply with domestic security and legal oversight, particularly after attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. The move also underscores Iran’s warning that any external aggression or attempts to leverage the UN Security Council against it will nullify existing agreements.