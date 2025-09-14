home » international
120Hits
=

SNSC issues statement on Iran-IAEA agreement

TABNAK, Sep. 14 - The SNSC confirmed that Iran’s Cairo agreement with the IAEA follows its nuclear committee’s approved framework, emphasizing security oversight and conditional cooperation, with any hostile action triggering suspension.
News ID: 6760
Publish Date: 14 September 2025
SNSC issues statement on Iran-IAEA agreement

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on the Cairo Agreement with the IAEA said that the details of these arrangements were reviewed by the SNSC’s nuclear committee, and what was signed fully reflects the committee’s approved decisions.

It added that the nuclear committee, composed of senior officials from relevant institutions, has historically been authorized by the SNSC to make binding decisions and acted in accordance with its standard procedures this time as well.

Regarding Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision that have been attacked by the US and the Zionist regime, it said that first, after ensuring necessary security and safety conditions, Iran will submit its report to the IAEA only after obtaining the SNSC’s approval.

"Secondly, in the next stage, the implementation methods of cooperation between Iran and the Agency regarding the report submitted to the Agency must be agreed upon between the parties, including the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, in accordance with the internal procedure for the implementation of any action," it added.

"Should any hostile measures be taken against the Islamic Republic of Iran or its nuclear facilities — including the revival of previously closed UN Security Council resolutions — the implementation of these arrangements will be immediately suspended," it concluded.

According to Mehr, the statement reaffirms Iran’s stance that all nuclear cooperation with the IAEA must comply with domestic security and legal oversight, particularly after attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. The move also underscores Iran’s warning that any external aggression or attempts to leverage the UN Security Council against it will nullify existing agreements.

Tags
iran IAEA-Iran Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Cairo agreement
Back To Top
Your Comment
IAEA member states under pressure not to back Iran resolution
Iran drafts new resolution to IAEA
Iran's Pezeshkian urges for Islamic unity to counter threats
Exiting NPT among Iran’s parliament options if snapback activated
SNSC issues statement on Iran-IAEA agreement
Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel
Iran never requests S-400 air defense from Russia
Another meeting with EU foreign policy chief likely
UN Chief, Iran’s FM discuss nuclear talks, regional issues
Iran backs Qatar’s right to self-defense
Iran never to compromise its rights, security
Iran, Egypt urge for united front against Israel
Top Iranian general says Tehran supports Qatar against Israel
Araghchi discusses bilateral ties, regional issues with Egyptian president
Iran declares full solidarity with PG nation after Israel’s assault on Qatar