Iran never to compromise its rights, security

TABNAK, Sep. 12 - Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never compromise the rights or security of its people and will continue to safeguard national interests with strength and resolve.

Araghchi made the statement during an interview with IRNN late Thursday, where he addressed key topics including Iran’s agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), his recent visit to Egypt, and ongoing negotiations with the European Troika – France, Germany, and Britain, also commonly referred to as the E3.

Iran’s legal and political dispute with the E3 over Snapback Mechanism continues

In response to a question about whether Iran’s agreement with the IAEA regarding its enriched materials could enable renewed attacks on its nuclear facilities, Araghchi said, “Two separate issues must be distinguished here. First, our ongoing dialogue and negotiations with the E3. These countries still claim, at least outwardly, to remain committed to the JCPOA, and over the past years we’ve held regular meetings with them. This process has continued uninterrupted. Even during the 12-day war, if you recall, I traveled overland to attend several international conferences; and in Geneva, I met and spoke with the foreign ministers of those countries as well as Ms. [Kaja] Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union. These discussions continued even after the war ended.”

One of the main disagreement points between the two sides has been the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), or the Snapback Mechanism, which they have repeatedly threatened to invoke, Araghchi said, adding that Iran, Russia and China believe they have no such right.

The reasons for this position were outlined in multiple correspondences with the President of the UN Security Council, as well as in letters from the foreign ministers of Russia and China, both individually and jointly, he said. “This is fundamentally a legal and political dispute that remains unresolved. In our view, they simply do not have that right.”

Araghchi highlighted “two key issues.” First, he said, was Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, and second, the issue of nuclear materials.

“I should clarify that no new developments have occurred in this area … Although certain developments and attacks have taken place, and our nuclear facilities were targeted by bombings, cooperation with the IAEA carries both benefits and obligations for us.”

As a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran is bound to uphold international requirements and obligations for as long as it remains party to the treaty, he said, adding that Tehran’s position is that, under the current circumstances, previous forms of cooperation can no longer continue as they were.

“This is due to two fundamental reasons: first, the changes of the realities on the ground resulting from attacks on some of our nuclear facilities, which have altered the situation; and second, the law passed by Parliament, which obligates the administration to implement its provisions. Therefore, taking these two factors consideration, negotiations with the Agency were initiated to define the framework for future cooperation.”

IAEA admits cooperation with Iran cannot proceed as before

Araghchi said that recent negotiations led to a visit by the IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo to Tehran, followed by the dispatch of an Iranian delegation to Vienna. He noted that the discussions progressed to the point where a draft text was prepared, with only 10–20% remaining to be finalized.

“Ultimately, it was agreed that the talks would continue at a third location between myself and [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi,” Araghchi said.

He added that the process was concluded in Cairo, where the agreement was officially signed.

Regarding the newly defined framework for cooperation with the IAEA, Araghchi said:

The IAEA has acknowledged that the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities were illegal and in violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the IAEA Statute.

The Agency has recognized that the situation has fundamentally changed, and therefore, cooperation cannot proceed as before. A new framework must be established.

The IAEA has accepted that legislation passed by Iran’s Parliament is binding on the government, and future collaboration must be structured within that legal framework.

The agreement stipulates that all related matters will be overseen by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The text explicitly references both the Parliament’s law and the SNSC’s role throughout.

The Agency has acknowledged a distinction between sites that were targeted and those that were not, noting that each requires a tailored approach based on its specific circumstances.

The agreement is valid as long as there are no hostile actions against Iran

“At present, no inspections are scheduled,” Araghchi said. “Of course, if you ask Mr. Grossi, he may say “inspections are included in the agreement”. But, Araghchi said, they are conditional upon specific procedures. These procedures incorporate all of Iran’s considerations, including the parliamentary law and the decisions of the SNSC.

He added that Mr. Grossi is expected to report to the IAEA Board of Governors that an agreement has been reached, one that satisfies him and complies with legal standards. “Therefore, he will affirm that access exists. And if you ask me, I’ll say yes, access exists—but only after the completion of procedures that fully respect Iran’s conditions.”

Araghchi concluded that after signing the agreement, he immediately announced it at a press conference and reiterated it in an interview with IRIB in Cairo and once again reiterate that the validity of this agreement stands only as long as no hostile action is taken against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including activation of the Snapback Mechanism.

“If, despite widespread opposition in the UN Security Council, this mechanism is triggered, we will consider this agreement null and void.”

Iran’s nuclear material buried under rubble from attacks on facilities

Regarding the nuclear materials, he said that all nuclear material is currently buried under the rubble caused by the attacks on the bombarded facilities. Whether this material is accessible or in what condition they are is currently being assessed by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Once the evaluation is complete, the results will be reported to the SNSC, which will take into account all of Iran’s security concerns and make decisions on how to proceed, he said.

Iran’s response to activation of DRM will not be limited to withdrawal from NPT

Araghchi also said that if the Snapback Mechanism is activated, Iran will undoubtedly respond. However, the form and nature of that response will be determined by the SNSC, as the issue has become one of the key matters in Iran’s foreign policy and clearly falls within the Council’s jurisdiction.

He added that at certain points, withdrawal from the NPT has been considered as one of the options. Nevertheless, Iran’s options are not limited to leaving the NPT, and the most suitable course of action will be chosen based on what best serves the country’s interests at the time.