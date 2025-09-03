Contemporary Iranian documentary filmmaking to receive international recognition through TV BRICS

The rights to show documentary and animated films have been granted to the TV BRICS International Media Network by its partner, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), with the assistance of the Cultural Office at the Iranian Embassy in Russia. TV BRICS will adapt the media materials from Persian into Russian, organise their premiere on its television channel and then pass them on to media partners in Russian-speaking countries.

"Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting was delighted to provide films and tourist programmes for broadcast on TV BRICS. We want the international media network's viewers to see Iran as it is – vibrant, diverse, and authentic. This is an important part of our media diplomacy, aimed at bringing peoples closer together and developing cultural dialogue," said Seyed Ali Darabi, Director of the IRIB representative office in Moscow.

In autumn 2025, TV BRICS will broadcast the first 12 episodes of the documentary series "Above Fars" (directed by Amin Malekzadeh) about the historical, natural, and cultural attractions of the republic, the two-part documentary "Saffron" (directed by Abdollah Hadji Mohammadi) about the production of the country's most important export commodity, and the documentary film "Iranian Traveller" about the remains of Iran (directed by Javad Garaei and Hamed Jam) will begin airing.

"The screening of Iranian films and tourist programmes in Russia plays an important role in strengthening cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between our peoples. This is not just a broadcast of television programmes, but an important step towards deeper and more trusting relations between Iran and Russia. Film and television offer a unique opportunity to glimpse into the inner world of a country – its way of thinking, traditions, customs and everyday life. Such lively, emotional contact with culture helps to form a more accurate and multifaceted picture of a people. I am convinced that cultural exchange is the foundation of mutual trust and genuine friendship between peoples. Iranian cinema, with its universal human themes, can play a special and significant role in this process," said Masoud Ahmadvand, Head of the Cultural Representation at the Iranian Embassy in Russia.

A little later, TV BRICS will prepare another batch of animated and documentary films about the republic's national traditions, gastronomic features and tourist opportunities for broadcast.

"TV BRICS has been given a unique opportunity to present the best examples of contemporary Iranian documentary filmmaking to an international audience, most of which will be shown outside the country for the first time. This is the result of the international media network's extensive work to promote Islamic culture and Iran's creative heritage and to develop trusting relationships with media partners in the republic. The process of adapting the material provided into Russian is already underway. During 2025 and 2026, TV BRICS will show viewers documentary series about the history and culture of Iran, created by authors from this country who love and know their homeland well, and therefore tell about it in a vivid and interesting way. The films of our Iranian partners will be a great addition to the TV BRICS video content library, which also includes films and programmes from foreign producers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Argentina, Venezuela, and other countries," said Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS.

Iranian documentaries will also be shown at special screenings organised by TV BRICS at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre in Moscow.

Earlier, the international media network organised the world television premiere of the documentary film "Noqte" (directed by Amir Valinejad) about the art of Iranian calligraphy.

Source: TV BRICS