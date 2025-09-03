Iran showcases literary heritage at 38th Moscow International Book Fair

home » international
TABNAK, Sep. 03 - The 38th Moscow International Book Fair hosts over 300 publishers and distributors, featuring book launches, seminars, roundtables, and workshops.
News ID: 6731
Publish Date: 03 September 2025
Iran will showcase its literary heritage at the 38th Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF) slated for September 3-7, 2025.

Organized by Iran’s House of Book and Literature, the 27-square-meter national pavilion will feature over 300 titles aimed at introducing international audiences to Iranian culture.

The exhibit includes classical and contemporary literature, Iranology, Persian language resources, and non-fiction works, promoting the Persian language and international collaboration in translation and copyright, while commemorating the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth.

As to Iran’s participation, Cultural Attaché Masoud Ahmadvand noted the diverse selection for visitors, including a dedicated section for children’s books, IRNA reported. 

The pavilion also highlights Iranian illustration, with interactive events featuring author Marjan Fouladvand and illustrator Atefeh Maleki Jou, who will manage workshops on children’s book illustration, storytelling, and Iranian mythology.

Book presentations and publisher and author meetings were also part of the program.

The MIBF, a major literary event with India as the guest of honor, hosts over 300 publishers and distributors, featuring book launches, seminars, roundtables, and workshops.

The fair emphasizes the future of publishing, including digital formats and new technologies, and offers over 100 children’s events.

