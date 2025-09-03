Pezeshkian says Iran ready to implement agreements with China.

TABNAK, Sep. 03 - President Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to implement the bilateral agreements with China.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the need to stand firm against the bullying of countries seeking to undermine Iran-China relations, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to implementing bilateral agreements with Beijing.

The Iranian president was speaking during a meeting with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and a permanent member of the country’s Communist Party. The two met in Beijing on Tuesday evening.

Pezeshkian referred to the discussions he held earlier with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to pursue the important issues raised in their meeting, IRNA reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to implement the agreements and make them operational. We must resist the bullying of those countries that do not want friendly relations between us,” the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian also underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation, describing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an effective mechanism to counter unilateralism.

“Humanity is thirsty for justice, fairness, and respect for law. Global civilization, rooted in the ancient history and culture of countries such as Iran and China, can help nations live with dignity,” he noted.

Pezeshkian added that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has mandated the Iranian administration to prioritize ties with China, expressing hope that a joint working group would soon accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements.

For his part, Wang Huning welcomed Iran’s support for the SCO summit in Tianjin, and said China is committed to turning the agreements reached between the two sides into reality.

China, as in the past, will stand by Iran on issues related to sovereignty and national interests, he stated.

He emphasized that both sides share common views on global governance and opposition to hegemony, which, he noted, facilitates the expansion of cooperation.

The Chinese official further assured that the promises made by President Xi will certainly be fulfilled, and called for stronger multilateral collaboration between Tehran and Beijing.

President Pezeshkian also attended a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

He joined leaders from more than 25 countries at the ceremony, which showcased the latest weapons and equipment of China’s armed forces. The event was the final program of his visit to China.

Pezeshkian had earlier participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit and the “SCO Plus” Meeting in Tianjin, where leaders and officials from over 30 countries and international organizations gathered.

The SCO summit, which opened on August 31, focused on multilateral cooperation. Pezeshkian’s participation underscored Iran’s engagement in regional and international forums.