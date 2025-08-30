Iran, Armenia security officials meet in Tehran

TABNAK, Aug.30 - The top security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia held a meeting in Tehran on Saturday morning.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met in Tehran with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council.

Details of the meeting are yet to be released.

Earlier in August, Larijani and Grigoryan held a phone conversation, discussing the bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

During the phone conversation, Grigoryan noted that institutional ties have been established between Armenia and Iran and expressed hope that the implementation of the valid agreements would continue, while new directions of cooperation would be outlined soon.

Ali Larijani, for his part, emphasized that relations with Armenia have strategic significance for Iran.

He added that the Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation has always yielded positive results, and that he is ready to bring his contribution to the multi-sectoral cooperation, Mehr reported.