Iran parliament preparing plan to response to E3 act

TABNAK, Aug.29 - A senior Iranian lawmaker says that the parliament has launched an emergency plan for the complete withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) after the European countries' snapback move.

The deputy chairman of the Parliament's Article 90 Commission Hossein Ali Haji Deligani told local Iranian media on Friday night that the parliament has begun drafting an emergency three-part plan for a complete withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and said that this plan will be uploaded to the parliament's system tomorrow so that it can go through the legal process for review and approval in the parliament's public sessions next week.

The lawmaker said that the Iranian MPs move is a response to the Thursday move by three European powers in formally activating the process of snapback of the UN sanctions on Iran within 30 days.

He also said that the parliament will take other actions to make the three European state regret their action against Iran.

Haji Deligani explained that acoording to the three-part emergency plan in the parliament, Iran will withdraw from the NPT and the so-called Additional Protocol, Mehr reported.

Tehran will also suspend any negotiations with the United States and three European countries, he said, adding that, " monitoring (inspection) cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will end."