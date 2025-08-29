US as ‘violator’ of JCPOA dictates rules of game on E3

TABNAK, Aug.29 - Baghaei questioned the credibility of the E3 (France, Germany, and Britain) as negotiating parties, saying that the violator – the United States – dictates the rules.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has questioned the credibility of the European Troika – France, Germany, and Britain, collectively known as the E3 – as a negotiating parties.

“The E3 are demonstrating what passes for a ‘credible’ negotiating partner in the so-called ‘rules-based international order,’ where might makes right and where the ‘violator’ dictates the rules of the game,” wrote on his X account on Friday that the

“Their decision to trigger the re-imposition of terminated [UN] Security Council resolutions on Iran is driven not by legal necessity or sound judgment, but as [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio admitted in his press statement of 28 August 2025, signifies their obedience to the [National Security Presidential Memorandum]/NSPM-2 dated 2 February 2025 of the United States.”

He also said that the US is a non-participant of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the tremendous spoiler and violator of the deal “that chose to unilaterally withdraw from JCPOA in 2018 that caused a chain of subsequent vicious events up to now.”

Earlier Thursday, the E3 formally submitted a notification to UNSC to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), also referred to as the Snapback Mechanism, to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were removed by the Resolution 2231.