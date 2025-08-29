Iran FM writes letter to EU foreign policy chief in reaction to E3 move

TABNAK, Aug.29 - Araghchi said that any attempt by the European Troika to revive UN sanctions on Iran, which were terminated under Resolution 2231, would be legally invalid and ineffective.

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says any attempt by the European Troika—France, Germany, and Britain, collectively known as the E3—to revive United Nations Security Council resolutions previously terminated under Resolution 2231 (2015) is legally invalid and ineffective.

In a letter addressed to Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi emphasized on Friday that UNSCR 2231 must expire on schedule – on October 18, 2025.

Araghchi expressed regret over the EU’s selective and incomplete narrative, noting that the letter ignored essential facts and procedural history related to the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231, while disregard the persistent failure of the EU and the E3 to fulfill their commitments.

Reaffirming positions previously outlined in letters dated July 22 and August 22, Araghchi asserted that the E3 lacks any legal standing to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism or trigger the automatic reimposition of sanctions.

He also mentioned support from Russia and China, referencing their official explanatory notes submitted to the UNSC on August 11 and 19, respectively.

Araghchi said that Iran was the first JCPOA party to activate the dispute resolution mechanism in response to the US withdrawal from the agreement and the failure of the EU and E3 to meet their obligations, IRNA reported.

He rejected claims that the mechanism was only formally triggered twice in 2020, pointing to Iran’s letter on May 10, 2018, and the subsequent Joint Commission meetings on May 25 and July 6, 2018, which were held before Iran initiated its remedial measures.

He emphasized that ignoring this history undermines the EU’s legal arguments. Iran, he said, has used the dispute resolution process in good faith and is entitled to take proportionate remedial action.

Araghchi also rejected the E3’s claim to have activated the mechanism in 2020, adding that it was dismissed by Iran, Russia, and China, and never followed through to completion. He described it as an illegitimate attempt to counter Iran’s lawful remedial measures.

Pointing out that 11 additional commitments made by the EU following the July 6, 2018 foreign ministers’ meeting were never fulfilled, he criticized the failure of INSTEX, the EU’s financial mechanism and called it symbolic and ineffective.

Araghchi attributed the collapse of the Vienna negotiations in 2021 and 2022 to US obstinacy, domestic political constraints, and the E3’s insistence on linking talks to irrelevant issues.

In another section of the letter, Araghchi strongly criticized the EU’s silence on unlawful attacks by the US and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which he described as clear violations of the UN Charter and international law. He said the E3’s support– through arms transfers and public endorsements – further undermines their credibility.

He also criticized remarks by Kallas suggesting the end of Iran’s nuclear program, calling it a denial of the JCPOA’s foundational principles and a blow to the EU’s role as a neutral coordinator.

Araghchi reiterated that any attempt to revive terminated UNSC resolutions is legally baseless and that Resolution 2231 must expire as scheduled. He urged the EU to avoid selective interpretations and instead work toward genuine diplomacy and the preservation of multilateralism.

He concluded by reaffirming Iran’s readiness to resume fair and balanced diplomatic negotiations, provided the other parties demonstrate seriousness and goodwill, and refrain from actions that undermine the prospects for success.

The letter was also copied to the UN Secretary-General, the rotating president of the UNSC, and all its members.