TABNAK, Jul. 04 - Unprecedented presence of Russian journalists in Iran to cover the funeral and farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a major step to boost Iran and Russia media cooperation.

In an unprecedented move in media relations between Iran and Russia, more than 20 journalists and technical staff from top Russian news agencies, television networks, radio stations, and newspapers gathered at the venue today to launch comprehensive coverage of this major event.



The exceptional turnout, reflecting deep media ties and constructive bilateral engagement, underscores the strategic importance of the event in regional and international equations and has drawn global public attention to its various dimensions.

Prominent media present include state agency TASS, RIA Novosti, Channel One Russia, Ren-TV, Channel 24, Mir TV, Zvezda TV, and Russian State Radio – all utilizing advanced equipment for live coverage. Zvezda's military desk is also providing specialized security and strategic analysis.

The coordination of this extensive media presence was facilitated by diplomatic efforts, particularly through the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, which engaged in detailed planning and negotiations with senior Russian media executives. This initiative not only introduced the event to the Russian public but also served as a platform for conveying Iran's key messages globally, marking a turning point in bilateral media relations.

Major influential newspapers, including Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Izvestia, Kommersant, Vedomosti, Nezavisimaya Gazeta, and Komsomolskaya Pravda, have dispatched senior correspondents and analysts to produce in-depth and documentary reports.

The simultaneous presence of over 20 prominent Russian media representatives demonstrates Moscow's serious commitment to accurate, comprehensive, and impartial coverage, heralding new horizons in bilateral media cooperation.

Media experts believe this level of coverage will significantly shape the international narrative of this event, positioning the expanding Iran-Russia media ties as a successful and efficient model for other countries. This event proves that constructive engagement with international media serves as a powerful tool for Iran's national and international objectives, effectively influencing global public opinion.