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Pezeshkian: Iran to respect its commitments if US does so

TABNAK, Jun. 30 - Iranian President says that Iran will fully honor its commitments if the United States remains committed to recent MoU.
News ID: 7535
Publish Date: 30 June 2026
Pezeshkian: Iran to respect its commitments if US does so

 President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizes that Iran will fully honor its commitments if the United States remains committed to the recently agreed memorandum of understanding reached through Pakistan’s mediation.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described the mutual understanding as a two-way process, stressing that Tehran would reciprocate Washington’s adherence to the MoU.

He said Iran would continue to base its decisions on rationality and respect for human dignity while responding decisively to unreasonable rhetoric and unfounded threats.

Iran and the United States signed the Pakistan-mediated Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 18, establishing a framework to de-escalate tensions and launch negotiations toward a broader agreement.

Under the 14-point interim accord, both sides committed to a ceasefire and negotiations on outstanding issues within 60 days.

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Masoud Pezeshkian Iranian president Iran-US MoU
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