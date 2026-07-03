Senior Iran, Turkey military officials discuss bilateral defense coop.

In a telephone conversation, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza, Iran’s caretaker Defense Minister, and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler reviewed the latest regional developments, the ceasefire framework, and avenues for strengthening defense and security cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Ebn al-Reza stated that Iran accepted the ceasefire with the aim of contributing to regional stability and at the request of friendly and neighboring states. However, he stressed that due to Washington’s long record of non-compliance, Iran does not trust the United States, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces remain fully prepared to respond proportionately to any violation of the agreement.

Referring to Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, the Iranian defense chief said US backing has enabled the continuation of the Zionist regime’s aggressive policies. He called on Islamic countries to enhance unity and practical coordination to counter destabilizing regional developments.

He also reiterated Iran’s proposal to establish a “Security Union of the Islamic World,” involving countries such as Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, stressing that recent conflicts have demonstrated that regional security must be ensured by regional states. He warned that the presence of foreign forces only increases mistrust and insecurity, Tasnim reported.

Warning against Israeli plans to create so-called security zones in Syria and Lebanon, Ebn al-Reza described these moves as steps toward broader regional destabilization. He further cautioned that recent US remarks about opening a new front against Hezbollah in Lebanon could escalate tensions across the region.

The Iranian minister underlined that security in the Persian Gulf must be managed by regional countries, stressing that reliance on external powers cannot produce lasting stability. He expressed Iran’s readiness to continue consultations with Turkey and other regional actors to develop sustainable security arrangements.

For his part, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler offered condolences over the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, military commanders, civilians, and schoolchildren martyred in Minab, and reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the full implementation of the ceasefire and continued diplomatic engagement.

Guler emphasized that regional security can only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation, and regional ownership, adding that Turkey supports the territorial integrity of neighboring states and is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in counterterrorism, border security, and regional affairs.

He further stressed that regional cooperation is the only path to lasting peace, voicing Ankara’s support for initiatives aimed at reducing tensions, combating terrorism, and strengthening regional stability.